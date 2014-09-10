An Insane Gothic Castle In Connecticut Can Be Yours For $US45 Million

Megan Willett
Woodstock, Connecticut Chrismark castleColdwell BankerChrismark Castle has stone walls, towers, a moat, and drawbridge.

It’s straight out of a fairytale, or Harry Potter book: a mysterious castle in Woodstock, Connecticut just hit the market for $US45 million .

Known as Chrismark Castle, the home has eight bedrooms and comes with 75 acres of land, including its own lake (via Estately).

It’s owned by Christopher Mark, the great-grandson of Chicago steel tycoon Clayton Mark Senior.

Mark caused a ruckus in the small town of Woodstock when he bought the parcel and began building the 20-room castle back in 2003. According to Connecticut Magazine, it took 7 years and $US4.1 million to build, and people from the town would often stop by for a glimpse.

The house has also seen a fair amount of drama. Mark reportedly lived there with his now ex-wife and their two children, until Galt filed for divorce in 2010. Mark later moved his pregnant girlfriend into the castle with her older daughter, according to Connecticut Magazine.

That relationship also ended and that girlfriend took Mark to court in New York City to pay additional child support, according to The New York Post. Mark was rumoured to have tried to start multiple business on the property, including a modelling business, a bed and breakfast, and a private zoo.

The home is currently listed on Coldwell Banker.

Welcome to Chrismark Castle in Woodstock, Connecticut.

The bizarre home took 7 years to build and cost $US4.1 million. It has stone walls, towers, and even a moat.

The property was built on a 354-acre parcel of land. It is being sold with 75 of those acres as well as a lake called Lake Porter.

Mark kept exotic animals on the property, including a zebra, emus, and camels.

The home has three levels, a massive lower-level garage, and impressive Gothic architecture.

But let's go inside the home.

The interior of Chrismark Castle is just as impressive as the stone exterior. The doors were all custom-made to fit the space.

The wood floors were also custom built as well. Here is Mark's crest, welcoming guests into the home.

The wooden coffer ceiling also displays the expert craftsmanship that went into the home.

Overall, the castle has over 22,000 square feet of space, according to the Coldwell Banker listing.

This is the kitchen area, which is 1,200 square feet and has a 180-degree view of Lake Porter.

The dining room has a unique ceiling design and can fit a huge dinner party.

The master bedroom also has gorgeous views of the grounds.

It has a full dressing room, fireplace, walk-in closet, and sitting area.

The master bathroom is filled with granite and has its own whirlpool.

Of the seven other guest bedrooms in the home, four have their own fireplace.

There are also a total of 10 bathrooms in the castle.

In total, Chrismark Castle has 20 rooms, 12 fireplaces, a maids' room, library, pool, and massage rooms.

Though expensive at $US45 million, the castle is an impressive feat of architecture.

