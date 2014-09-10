An Insane Gothic Castle In Connecticut Can Be Yours For $US45 Million

Coldwell Banker Chrismark Castle has stone walls, towers, a moat, and drawbridge.

It’s straight out of a fairytale, or Harry Potter book: a mysterious castle in Woodstock, Connecticut just hit the market for $US45 million .

Known as Chrismark Castle, the home has eight bedrooms and comes with 75 acres of land, including its own lake (via Estately).

It’s owned by Christopher Mark, the great-grandson of Chicago steel tycoon Clayton Mark Senior.

Mark caused a ruckus in the small town of Woodstock when he bought the parcel and began building the 20-room castle back in 2003. According to Connecticut Magazine, it took 7 years and $US4.1 million to build, and people from the town would often stop by for a glimpse.

The house has also seen a fair amount of drama. Mark reportedly lived there with his now ex-wife and their two children, until Galt filed for divorce in 2010. Mark later moved his pregnant girlfriend into the castle with her older daughter, according to Connecticut Magazine.

That relationship also ended and that girlfriend took Mark to court in New York City to pay additional child support, according to The New York Post. Mark was rumoured to have tried to start multiple business on the property, including a modelling business, a bed and breakfast, and a private zoo.

The home is currently listed on Coldwell Banker.

