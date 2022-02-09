‘Selling Sunset’ star Chrishell Stause says the first real-estate deal she ever made was for Justin Hartley during their engagement

Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley attend the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Annual Grants Banquet in 2019. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Chrishell Stause discusses the beginning of her real estate career in her book “Under Construction.”

She said she represented her then-fiancé Justin Hartley in her first deal, which took over a year.

He bought the $1.67 million house in 2017, the year of their wedding. They divorced in 2019.

Chrishell Stause represented Justin Hartley in her first real-estate deal, the “Selling Sunset” cast member said in her new memoir “Under Construction.”

“It took me over a year to close my first deal, and that deal was actually representing my then-fiancé in the purchase of his house,” the former soap-opera actress, 40, writes in the book, which hit shelves on Tuesday.

She continues: “My first sale was a cute home in the Valley in LA. It was a little over a million dollars, so small money by ‘Selling Sunset’ standards, but it was a big deal for me.”

Though Stause does not identify Hartley by name while sharing the early-career anecdote, she obtained her real estate license in 2016, the year before the “This Is Us” actor purchased a $1.67 million home in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley, per the Los Angeles Times. Stause, who got engaged to Hartley in 2016, is listed as the agent that represented him.

In “Under Construction,” the reality star says she was covering the deal alongside a more experienced real-estate agent. But after he unexpectedly jetted off to Thailand, Stause was left to figure out all of the contracts and negotiations on her own.

“It was rough at first, but I got through it and made the deal,” she writes.

Representatives for Stause did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Hartley and Stause were married from 2017 to 2019. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The couple wed in 2017, and Stause officially joined The Oppenheim Group, the brokerage featured in “Selling Sunset,” the following year. The newly married couple relocated into a $4.65 million Encino home in 2019. Several months later, Hartley filed for divorce.

Following the divorce, which was finalized in 2021, Hartley married his “The Young and The Restless” costar Sofia Pernas. As for Stause, she’s been romantically linked to “Dancing With the Stars” professional Keo Motsepe and her “Selling Sunset” costar Jason Oppenheim but is now reportedly single.

Stause rented a one-bedroom apartment in Hollywood Hills in the aftermath of the divorce before eventually buying a $3.3 million home in 2021. She represented herself in the deal, and, in her book, said she sold her wedding ring in order to put the earnings toward the purchase.