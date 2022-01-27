‘Selling Sunset’ star Chrishell Stause calls her ex Keo Motsepe a ‘love bomber’ in her new memoir

Chrishell Stause and Keo Motsepe dated after meeting on ‘DWTS.’ John Shearer/Getty Images; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Chrishell Stause discusses her relationship with ex Keo Motsepe in her memoir “Under Construction.”

In an excerpt published by E! on Wednesday, she calls the professional dancer a “love bomber.”

Stause says she ended the relationship after realizing “how deep his apparent lies went.”

Chrishell Stause writes about her relationship with professional dancer Keo Motsepe in “Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took a Little Work,” her forthcoming memoir scheduled to hit shelves on February 8.

In a book excerpt published by E! News on Wednesday, Stause says she fell for “another love bomber” shortly after her 2019 divorce from “This Is Us” actor Justin Hartley.

Though she doesn’t identify Motsepe by name in the excerpt, she describes the ex as a “tall dancer” that “started off as this amazing, positive, generous guy.”

“We were quickly heading toward real commitment,” the Kentucky-raised reality star writes, adding that she introduced him to her family over the holidays.

The “Selling Sunset” star, 40, dated the South African dancer, 32, after meeting him on season 29 of “Dancing With the Stars.” They broke up in February 2021, a little less than three months into their relationship.

Chrishell Stause appears on Netflix’s ‘Selling Sunset.’ Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Stause proceeds to say that “things took a turn” once the couple’s “honeymoon phase” ended.

“This time, instead of making excuses for his behavior, I actually opened my eyes, pushed past the smoke and mirrors, and saw the truth,” the Los Angeles-based real estate agent writes, adding, “I’d gotten stronger, and as soon as I realized how deep his apparent lies went, I was the one who ended it.”

Though the soap-opera star acknowledges that, in the past, she’s struggled to eat or sleep in the aftermath of breakups, she says this split was different.

“While it hurt, I was able to put it all behind me quickly,” Stause writes. “I took care of myself, I kept busy, and I felt strong knowing that I’d done the right thing for me. Instead of feeling sorry for myself after we broke up, I felt empowered.”

A representative for Motsepe declined Insider’s request for comment.

Stause attends the celebration of Chrishell Stause’s DSW Fun, Flirty Capsule Collection in Los Angeles, California. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for DSW

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight in May 2021, Motsepe said he’s learned to “focus on the things that matter most — nurturing family, friendships and myself more” following his failed relationship with Stause and the death of his mother in January 2021.

“I’m just doing me, whatever that means. I’m just doing myself and what’s best for me. So however the world interrupts that, I am just doing Keo,” he told the outlet, adding, “That’s the best way, just taking care of this guy.”

After Stause ended her relationship with Motsepe, she dated Jason Oppenheim, her “Selling Sunset” costar who is also the president and founder of the real estate brokerage where she works. The couple confirmed their relationship on social media in July 2021 but went their separate ways in December 2021.