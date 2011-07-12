This Is What Global Market Correlation Looks Like

The latest GREED & Fear letter, from CLSA’s Chris Wood, is nicely titled The tedium of correlation, a reference to the neverending RISK ON/RISK OFF cycle, with all its predictable outcomes (stocks, Aussie dollars, junk bonds, oil, silver all moving in exact the same direction).



This chart is pretty revealing:

Photo: CLSA

But it’s not just a matter of world markets behaving more similarly than any time since early 2007, even inter-Asia, there’s a big secular trend of growing similarity.

Photo: CLSA

When will it end? Who knows, but in the meantime, that shrinking gap between the best and least performing groups is killing even the best investment managers.

