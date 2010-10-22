Here's That Devastating Chris Whalen Report On The Coming Crisis For The Banks

Foreclosure-gate is just showing the cracks from a much bigger crisis coming next year, says Risk Analytic’s Chris Whalen.



The real problem is the inability of banks to cover subprime losses, which have been hiding on balance sheets since the housing crash. Banks have only survived this long thanks to extremely beneficial Fed policy.

Whalen made these conclusions in a must-see presentation that continues to get a ton of buzz:

“The US banking industry is entering a new period of crisis where operating costs are rising dramatically due to foreclosures and defaults. We are less than 1/4 of the way through the foreclosure process.“

As the government stalls the clear out of toxic assets, bank liabilities will rise even more.

