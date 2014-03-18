Former NBA Great Chris Webber Is Selling His Malibu Mansion For $US4 Million

Tony Olivero
Chris Webber Malibu Living Roomrealtor.com

The Centrepiece of Michigan’s Fab Five Chris Webber has put his lavish Malibu home up for sale, according to Realtor.com.

The five-time NBA All-Star and current TNT broadcaster is listing his contemporary beach house on the market for $US3.995 million.

The 2,900 square foot home has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and is highlighted by a 180 degree view of the Malibu coastline through glass doors in the living room. The private backyard also has a lap pool.

An outside view of Chris Webber's home

The living room

Another view of the living room

The contemporary design of Chris Webber's home

The bedroom

A view of Malibu by the pool

View of the lap pool and home at dusk

The porch

