Former NBA Great Chris Webber Is Selling His Malibu Mansion For $US4 Million

The Centrepiece of Michigan’s Fab Five Chris Webber has put his lavish Malibu home up for sale, according to Realtor.com.

The five-time NBA All-Star and current TNT broadcaster is listing his contemporary beach house on the market for $US3.995 million.

The 2,900 square foot home has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and is highlighted by a 180 degree view of the Malibu coastline through glass doors in the living room. The private backyard also has a lap pool.

