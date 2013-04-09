Chris Webber Made A Surprise Appearance At The National Championship Game After A 10-Year Exile From Michigan

Michigan basketball legend Chris Webber showed up to the national championship game after all.



Webber is in the final year of an official 10-year disassociation with the school because a scandal involving lying to a grand jury. Many, including Fab 5 teammate Jalen Rose thought he wouldn’t go to the game. Rose even said on a podcast that Webber’s timeout snafu in 1993 scarred him so badly that he wanted to forget all about Michigan.

But here he is. In a statement, he said:

“I’ve known some of the players on the team since they were kids and I am excited for them and all of the student athletes on the court tonight who are wearing the Michigan uniform.”

Because of the official disassociation, the school wasn’t allowed to give him a ticket, so he may have had to pay for one.

It’s great that he decided to bury the hatchet. Cool hat too:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.