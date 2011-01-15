Chris Wallace Pooh-Pooh's Limbaugh: I'm A Big Boy, I Can Take It (But Only My Dog Slobbers!)

It’s never more clear how much certain figures at Fox News scorn elements of the right wing then when they are given the chance to take the high road.



Chris Wallace joked with Shep Smith today about being called a slobberer because of his reaction to Obama’s memorial speech in Tuscon earlier this week.

Said Shep:

One side shooting at Sarah Palin. Sarah Palin shoots back. Rush shooting at the Power Panel from the thing the other night, Charles Krauthammer shooting back. What’s going on?

In other words, the Republicans are normally so united in their front. What’s the deal? Said Wallace:

Well, I think you may see some divisions, I think there’s a little bit of a battle for the direction of the party. But I don’t think that’s an unhealthy thing…I was part of the power panel Rush Limbaugh attacked. I’m a big boy, I can take it. I mean he said I slobbered, I don’t think I do that. I think my dog Winston does. But I love him anyway.

It’s unclear whether Wallace’s love is directed at Winston or Rush. I sort of suspect the former.

Also? Today is Shep’s birthday. Secret to his youthful appearance may have something to do with vodka, gin, and/or bourbon. Video below.



