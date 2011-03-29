Chris Wallace Slams White House For Skipping Show: Obama Not Interested In Explaining Libya To FOX Viewers

Yesterday Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and defence Secretary Robert Gates made the Sunday show rounds to explain/defend President Obama’s decision to conducts air strikes on Libya…without Congressional approval.



Except they didn’t stop by Fox News Sunday.

Host Chris Wallace was not happy about this decision and he let it be known on air.

Of course we wanted to get the White House view on Libya…However, they chose to offer Secretary of State Clinton and defence Secretary Gates to ABC, CBS and NBC, but not to Fox. Despite the fact that we routinely have more viewers than two of those Sunday shows, the Obama team felt no need to explain to the millions of you who watch this program and Fox News why they have sent U.S. servicemen and women into combat. We thought you’d like to know.”

And he’s right.

Fox News Sunday is not only the most popular Sunday show it’s also arguably the best. Wallace does not toe the Fox News line, so to speak, and on more than a few occasions has provided far more informative (and sometime contentious) interviews with subjects used to getting the softball treatment on the cable channel.

Either way, if this is the first shots in a new war between the White House and Fox News (there have been several in the past few years) it’s odd timing.

Generally speaking Fox has not been against Obama’s decision to strike Libya in. They haven’t been for it either…actually they seem generally confused about where they stand, something the White House would presumably want to take advantage of.

Video below.

