FOX News' Chris Wallace Asks Michele Bachmann: ARE YOU A FLAKE?

Lest you worry sexist language on the campaign trail was a thing of the past.



On yesterday’s Fox News Sunday, Chris Wallace asked guest Michele Bachmann whether “she was a flake.”

“The rap on you in Washington is that you have a history of questionable statements, some would say gaffes,…are you a flake?”

Responded a calm but frustrated-looking Bachmann: “Well I think that would be insulting to say something like that, because I’m a serious person.”

She went on to list her many accomplishments including her post-doctorate degree in federal tax law and her 23 foster children.

The interview was taped and later in the day, responding to criticism over his use of words, Wallace apologized: “I messed up, I’m sorry. I didn’t mean any disrespect.”

It’s a shame that this is the takeaway from the interview — the exchange comes at the 14 minute mark — the which was tough and informative. Video below.

