CHRIS WALLACE: I Thought My Bachmann Flake Question Was Legitimate

Last month, Chris Wallace asked Michele Bachman if she was a “flake.” He was roundly criticised for the word choice, but he told Don Imus he did not regret the line of questioning.



Before Wallace explained himself, Imus had some kind words for his guest.

“I thought she was a jerk for not cutting you some slack and laughing about it just to demonstrate some self-deprecation,” the radio host said. “She could have answered it easily by saying ‘Here’s why I’m not a flake,’ but she didn’t. She hung you out to dry and I thought it was unfair.”

Then Wallace said his bit: “I thought that the topic was perfectly legitimate and I certainly would do it again. The topic was basically that she has said some questionable comments, things that were demonstrably wrong over the past… and does she have to be more careful with what she said. If I had asked that question, I don’t think I would have had a problem. I certainly had no intention to be disrespectful and I certainly was not saying, ‘You are a flake.’ What I was basically saying was, ‘How do you respond to the perception that you are a flake?’ but it came out wrong.”

Video below.

video.foxbusiness.com

