Fox News' Chris Wallace confronts Marco Rubio: 'How many jobs have you created?'

Fox News moderator Chris Wallace confronted Marco Rubio on his job-creation record during the Republican presidential debate Thursday night.

Wallace asked Rubio a pointed question: How many jobs did the Florida senator create compared to his rival, real-estate mogul Donald Trump.

“You have taken to calling Mr. Trump as a con artist who portrays himself as a hero to working people while he’s really been, in your words, sticking it to the American workers for 30 years,” Wallace said.

“But he has built a big company that employs thousands of people. Question: How many jobs have you created?” Wallace said.

Rubio stood firm.

“First of all, Chris, my point is exactly right,” Rubio said. “He has spent a career convincing Americans that he is something that he’s not in exchange for their money. Now he’s trying to do the same in exchange for their country. This is a fact. He talks about these great businesses that he’s built. He inherited over $100 million.”

To which Trump cut in and said, “Wrong.”

Wallace spoke over Trump, saying, “You’ll get your turn,” as Trump continued to repeat that Rubio was wrong.

“He talks about how he wants to create jobs in America,” Rubio continued. “He can start tonight by announcing that all of the Donald J. Trump clothing will no longer be made in China and in Mexico but will be made here in the United States.”

Rubio also defended his record on job creation:

And on the issue of job creation … the private sector creates jobs. The jobs of those of us in public service are to put in place policies that allow the economy to grow. That’s the problem with the Democratic Party — they think government is what creates jobs. Government does not create jobs. Now the way you create jobs is you make America the easiest and the best place in the world to start a business or to expand an existing business.

Trump was then asked to respond to Rubio’s assertions about his clothing brand and inheritance.

“This little guy has lied so much about my record,” Trump said.

Rubio cut in and said, “He can’t help himself.”

Trump continued.

“I will tell you this,” he said. “First of all, I got a call from my sister and brother tonight and they said, ‘We had no idea Dad gave you $200 million.’ Believe me, I started off with $1 million. I built a company that’s worth more than $10 billion and I say it not in a bragging way, but that’s the kind of thinking we need. Very low debt, tremendous cash flow.”

