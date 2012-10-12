FOX NEWS' CHRIS WALLACE: I've Never Seen A Candidate As Disrespectful As Joe Biden Was Tonight

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace hammered Vice President Joe Biden’s excessive smiling and laughing during the debate, saying that he’s never seen anyone be so disrespectful in a presidential or vice presidential debate. 

And Wallace said that he’d seen most of them — all but the first four in 1960. He called his demeanor “unprecedented.” 

“I don’t believe I’ve ever seen a debate in which one participant was as openly disrespectful of the other as Biden was to Paul Ryan tonight,” Wallace said.

He added: “It was openly contemptuous and disrespectful.”

Watch the video below:

