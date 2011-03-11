NO FLY: FOX's Chris Wallace Defends Obama's No-Fly Zone Decision

Chris Wallace and Don Imus enjoyed a spirited discussion Wednesday morning during which the Fox News Sunday host praised President Barack Obama’s decision to hold off on enforcing a no-fly zone in Libya.

“It’s a very interesting thing. And this isn’t just a thing against Obama. It was true of Bush. The critics will always come out if a president does something. If he had immediately done the no-fly zone you would have seen hundreds of articles and lots of people in Congress saying, ‘This is reckless. We’re getting into another land war in that part of the world.’ He doesn’t do it and instead of being praised for his caution in getting in, he’s now getting criticised. Why are we letting this humanitarian slaughter?

First of all, as Robert Gates, the defence Secretary said you want to do a no-fly zone, it begins with an attack on Libya. It’s not like you can just fly planes around. You have to take out their anti-aircraft batteries. You basically have to bomb the country. It turns my stomach to see the Qaddafi forces beginning to win because of their superior fire-power, but on the other hand, do we really want to get involved in a conflict and become a frontline participant in a civil war in Libya?

If someone had said to you three weeks ago, ‘Do we want to be in a civil war in Libya?’ everybody would have said no. But now people are saying ‘Maybe we should?'”