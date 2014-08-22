Here's Why Everyone Should Think Of Themselves As Their Own Boss

Chris Umiastowski Canadian investment consultant Chris Umiastowski.

In 2011, Canadian tech analyst Chris Umiastowski had a well-paying job at TD Securities.

But he decided he needed to leave. He writes on his blog:

By January 2011, the day I walked into my boss’ office to ask him to fire me, it was the culmination of 4 years of planning my departure. I was going to either be successful in asking them to fire me, or I was going to quit in the coming months. I already knew my new direction, and I had long gotten over the fear of pulling the trigger.

Umiastowski made this significant life decision because he realised that even though a job as an analyst at a big firm brought him a big paycheck, it kept him from living the life he wanted to live.

He was unable to see his two young daughters grow up, and began to feel that he was losing part of his identity to make a living.

Three and a half years later, he’s working as a freelance investment consultant and says he couldn’t be happier being his own boss. He recommends that even those who have no desire to become an entrepreneur or freelancer should never think of their adult lives as simply working for one person to the next. He writes:

No matter what your job, think of yourself as the boss. YOU are the boss of what you do with your time. Sure you have a boss at work … and my last boss was a good guy. I respect him. But you are still, inevitably, the boss of your own life, and it has to be a mutual agreement between you and your employer to continue a relationship. If it isn’t working for you there should be no fear in leaving.

His approach falls in line with LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman’s belief that bosses and their employees should understand that their relationship will likely not be permanent, but with honest communication, can be an opportunity for mutual growth.

Today, Umiastowski says, he’s able to have breakfast and dinner with his daughters almost every day, and he and his wife are much happier. “Yes, I still make less money than before,” he writes, “but it’s entirely sufficient to enjoy an awesome life.”

You can read the full post on his site.

