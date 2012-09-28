A British Man Will Walk Across The Irish Sea In A Homemade Hamster Wheel

Photo: screenshot via The Sun/video

There are a lot of established ways to raise money for charity. This is not one of them.British engineer Chris Todd has built his own human-sized hamster wheel and plans to use it to walk across the Irish Sea from Wales to Ireland, The Sun reported.



On top of the 36,000 calories Todd estimates he will burn, he hopes to raise £20,000 ($32,300) for two charities: the Royal National Lifeboat Institution and the Wiltshire Blind Association.

Todd is no stranger to feats of endurance; he has trekked through the Canadian Arctic and once ran six marathons in six days, in the Gobi Desert.

The date of Todd’s crossing has not been set. He has decided on a 66-mile “saw tooth” path across the Irish Sea, and plans to make the trip in 48 hours.

Now see how street artists turned old planes into awesome art >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.