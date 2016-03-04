A sheep that got lost in the wilderness for five years grew the heaviest fleece of all time

Last fall, Australian authorities rescued a dangerously overgrown sheep that had been on its own for at least five years, according to experts. When it finally got a haircut, its fleece weighed a record-breaking 90 pounds.

Now, the historic wool is on display at the National Museum of Australia.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Carl Mueller

