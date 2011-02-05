Tiger Cub Chris Shumway Is Retiring At 45 And Closing His $8 Billion Fund -- Here's What He's Invested In

In November of this year, Tiger cub Chris Shumway announced that he would step down from being the fund’s main portfolio manager.



Tom Wilcox, Shumway said, would take over managing the main portfolio in his $8 billion fund, Shumway Capital.

But the fund saw $3 billion in client redemptions.

And now, the 45-year old says he will continue managing money for himself and his employees, but that’s it, according to Bloomberg.

Here’s the full letter he sent to investors, via Alpha Magazine. His holdings are listed below.

Here’s what his portfolio looked like as of last quarter:

Shumway opened stakes in:

Citigroup – ~$400 million (~100 million shares)

Priceline – ~$360 million (~1 million shares)

GLD – ~$270 million (~2 million shares)

Target – ~$130 million (~2.5 million shares)

Shumway bought:

Apple – ~$350 million (~1,300,000 shares)

Las Vegas Sands – $230 million (~500 million shares)

Pfizer – $150 million (800,000 shares)

Shumway sold:

Equinix – ~150 million (~2 million shares)

Shumway liquidated:

Teva Pharmaceutical – ~$170 million (~3 million shares)

Wells Fargo – ~$20 million (~800,000 shares)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.