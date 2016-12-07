Boston Red Sox go all-in by completing blockbuster trade for Chris Sale, one of the best pitchers in baseball

The Boston Red Sox and Chicago White Sox have agreed to a blockbuster trade that will send White Sox All-Star left-handed pitcher Chris Sale to Boston in exchange for top Red Sox prospects Yoan Moncada, Michael Kopech, Luis Alexander Basabe, and Victor Diaz.

Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports was the first to report the news.

BREAKING: Sale to #RedSox. Moncada, Kopech and two other prospects to #WhiteSox.

— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 6, 2016

The 27-year-old Sale is one of the best pitchers in baseball, with a career ERA of 2.97, a WHIP of 1.06, and a whopping 1,238 strikeouts since debuting in 2010. He will join a Boston rotation that already includes David Price and Rick Porcello, making it arguably the most dangerous in the majors

For Boston, the trade signals a clear desire to keep pushing for the World Series, and with Sale they could be as poised to do so as any team in the American League.

The White Sox, meanwhile, have landed a rising star in Moncada, a 21-year-old Cuban infielder with scary power. Kopech, who is 20, throws as hard as anyone and was a first-round draft pick in 2014.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.