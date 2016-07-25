White Sox star pitcher reportedly sent home for using a knife to destroy uniforms he didn't want to wear

The White Sox were scheduled to wear 1976 throwback uniforms on Saturday, but those plans were scrapped and it was apparently because Chris Sale really didn’t want to wear them.

According to several reports, Sale used a knife to destroy the throwback uniforms after telling the team he didn’t want to wear them.

Sale not only destroyed his own uniforms, but Tommy Stokke of Fan Rag Sports, who first reported the weird incident, noted that Sale destroyed the uniforms of his teammates as well “so no one could wear them.”

Confusion reigned when the White Sox took then took the field in 1980s throwback uniforms instead of the set from 1976. Here is the 1980s “Beach Blanket” uniform the White Sox did wear.

Here is the 1976 “Leisure Suit” jersey Sale did not want to wear apparently.

As the game started, the White Sox issued a statement saying Sale would not start the game and had been sent home due to “a clubhouse incident.”

“Chris Sale has been scratched from tonight’s scheduled start and sent home from the ballpark by the White Sox due to a clubhouse incident before the game. The incident, which was non-physical in nature, currently is under further investigation by the club.”

Several other MLB insiders then confirmed the initial report that Sale had destroyed the jerseys, apparently with a knife.

Source: “Sale asked that they not wear (throwbacks) on his day because they are uncomfortable. Things escalated when they wouldn’t relent.”

— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 24, 2016

Finally, told Sale used a knife to do whatever cutting he did of uniforms. Which really shouldn’t add to the story but somehow does.

— Julie DiCaro (@JulieDiCaro) July 24, 2016

This is just the latest confrontation between the White Sox and their ace pitcher. During spring training, Sale reportedly “lit up”

White Sox president Kenny Williams after he barred Adam LaRoche’s son from the clubhouse prompting the LaRoche to suddenly retire.

Sale has been the subject of trade rumours leading up to the July 31 trade deadline. While it will still take an enormous package to land the star pitcher in a trade, this latest incident may have just made a trade more likely.

