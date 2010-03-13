US

Here's Why You Should Give A Flying Crap About All The SXSW "Nerd Birds"

William Wei

Some quick hits from the Bloomberg TV interview with Chris Sacca:

  • South by Southwest will be a “proving ground for new technology companies”
  • The Twitter angel investor is “always” looking for a good investment (go bug him at the SXSW festival)
  • The flights from Silicon Valley to Austin are known as “Nerd Birds”
  • This is the year of location based services – Foursquare vs. Gowalla
  • With the iPad, the market for apps will get “richer and richer”
  • He really likes that cowboy shirt

