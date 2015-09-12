Twitter 'Unabomber' says all its largest investors want Jack Dorsey to be CEO

Twitter’s search for a permanent CEO is now in its fourth month with no apparent end in sight, and there are growing signs of impatience.

On Friday, early investor Chris Sacca unleashed yet another tweetstorm urging the board to appoint cofounder Jack Dorsey, who Sacca claimed has the support of the company’s “largest investors.” Sacca also blasted the board for taking so long.

Sacca also addressed concerns that Dorsey could have trouble running Twitter while still being CEO of payments startup square, saying he “has been running both companies for months and both are doing great.”

Sacca has been vocal and increasingly critical about Twitter since before CEO Dick Costolo resigned in June. According to a recent Bloomberg report, Twitter’s board of directors has taken to calling Sacca the “unabomber” because of his regular barrages of tweets about his opinions on how things should proceed.

Here’s the latest:

Headed into yet another weekend without a permanent Twitter CEO.

— Chris Sacca (@sacca) September 11, 2015

He has the full support of the key players at Twitter and its largest investors.

— Chris Sacca (@sacca) September 11, 2015

The market knows that @jack has such strong teams at both @Square and @Twitter that he can run both companies. This is settled.

— Chris Sacca (@sacca) September 11, 2015

