Billionaire investor Chris Sacca has cheered on day traders, warned them about the dangers of debt, and revealed he owns crypto. Here are his 12 best tweets from the past year.

Chris Sacca. Steve Jennings/Getty

Billionaire investor Chris Sacca has cheered on meme-stock buyers, warned rookie traders about the dangers of debt, and trumpeted non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in tweets over the past year.

The Lowercase Capital founder and former “Shark Tank” star — who shifted his focus to tackling climate change and social-justice issues in 2017 — also reflected on his ill-fated day trading as a college student, and revealed he owns a variety of digital tokens.

Here are Sacca’s 12 best tweets about meme stocks, crypto, and day trading over the past year:

1. “To everyone who got into trading stocks this year, I have a little hard truth for you: You’re not actually that good at it. You just caught a wild bull market. Take some money off the table.” (December 23, 2020)

2. “To the angry Robinhood bros who got into trading stocks this year: I was wrong. You’re amazing. This has nothing to do with the market. It’s all you and your mad skillz. Don’t take profits off the table. Double down, on margin. Borrow everything you can. Stonks never go down!” — responding sarcastically to backlash from day traders. (December 24, 2020)

3. “What percent of retail ownership of crypto is supported by leverage? What about stocks? I am beyond worried about the debt lessons that a generation of app traders weren’t around to learn a cycle ago.” (December 26, 2020)

4. “It’s fun to read about home traders making bank. 20 yrs ago, I was one of you. Today I’m here to tell you: *Don’t trade with money you don’t own.* I know because I did that. I kited my student loans, YOLO’d them to $US12m, and then, in an f’ing blink, I woke up $US4m in debt.” (January 28, 2021)

5. “Debt has no fucks to give when the price collapses. Debt doesn’t care who gets the last chair when the music stops. Debt haunts, lingers, & binds. Debt doesn’t care about your green paper gainz screenshot, because two weeks later it sees the all-red screen that you never post.” (January 28, 2021)

6. “I have axes to grind against a lot of the guys you’re wrecking, and I love to hear about real people stacking chips. But, please, from someone who has been there and knows the hopelessness and depression ahead: Don’t trade what you can’t afford to lose.” (January 28, 2021)

7. “I get what’s going on with NFTs. Very cool and I am a collector at heart. But I have a feeling this is going to be the tech that finally turns me into the ‘Yeah, but I only listen on vinyl’ guy.” – Sacca added that he doesn’t believe NFTs are in a bubble. (February 21, 2021)

8. “Wow. @beeple. $US69m for a purely digital work. No matter how you feel about NFTs, don’t look away from this. It’s okay to not get why someone would pay that, and it’s okay to be bummed about the climate impact. But don’t be willfully ignorant about what’s happening.” — (March 11, 2021)

9. “Only invest what you can lose. Don’t borrow. Spread it around multiple investments. And, overall, assume you are going to lose your money and be pleasantly surprised if you get back more than you put in. Good luck.” — (March 16, 2021)

10. “My only strong crypto opinions: 1) the climate impact bums me out 2) but that is the market impetus for a lot of clean energy innovation, 3) it’s exciting, and 4) I have a lot more to learn. Disclosure: I own a broad basket ranging from early BTC/ETH to shitcoin lottery tickets.” — (May 15, 2021)

11. “Oh, Stanford would’ve never accepted the likes of me. Those were Georgetown Law student loans levered all over the online brokerages. And, to be clear, I lost my face in the end. Seven figures in debt with nothing to show for it. I don’t recommend it.” — recalling how he traded on margin as a college student. (September 20, 2021)

12. “I got so much shit for this tweet. It’s not fun to be right about it. I have been long this market and taken my lumps with everyone else. Just tried to help people not trade with money they don’t own. Now my inbox is filling up with requests to bail strangers out of margin debt.” — referring to the first tweet on this list. (December 3, 2021)