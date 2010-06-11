Newsmax Boss Chris Ruddy Says He'd Make Newsweek Profitable In 18 Months, Bring Back Michael Isikoff

A younger Christopher Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax.

Of all the official Newsweek suitors that have been confirmed since the first bids for the money-bleeding magazine were filed on June 2, the one that’s raised the most eyebrows is Newsmax Media, parent company of the Florida-based conservative website and monthly print publication of the same name.On Thursday evening, we sat down with Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy, who was in town visiting New York. He spoke with us about his intentions for Newsweek over pints of Sam Adams at a hotel bar next to The Harvard Club, where he was attending an event that night.



But before we get into all of that, some background.

Ruddy, a 45-year-old former New York Post and Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reporter, who was among the conspiracy theorists that probed the 1993 suicide of Clinton Deputy White House Counsel Vince Foster, founded Newsmax Media in 1998. (Ruddy and Bill have since become pals.)

Aside from its flagship title, the company owns more than a dozen web and print publications, including specialty newsletters on finance and health.

Newsmax magazine leans right and appeals to heartland America. Newt Gingrich and Sarah Palin are big fans. In 2009, Forbes called it “A Great Right Hope.”

All of which makes it seem like an unlikely, and perhaps menacing, contender to buy left-leaning Newsweek.

Newsmax, however, issued a statement the day it announced its bid stressing that if it bought Newsweek, the magazine’s “stellar brand and editorial representation would remain distinct from our other brands. Newsweek would continue in its mission to objectively report the news.”

Ruddy reiterated those sentiments throughout his interview with us.

“I think if people can realise that if somehow I could become friendly with Bill Clinton after all my reporting and criticism of him, then I’m open and broad enough to have a liberal publication that’s part of Newsmax,” he said.

“I’m not Rupert Murdoch,” Ruddy continued. “When he comes in, he’s a powerful presence. He’s gonna put his editorial stamp on. I have Newsmax to express my point of view if I want to.”

Ruddy also said he’d keep Newsweek’s existing writers rather than swoop in and clean house.

In fact, there’s one soon-to-be-former staffer he’d already like to hire back—Michael Isikoff, the veteran reporter who announced earlier this week that he’s leaving the magazine for NBC, and then told Joe Strupp of Media Matters that Newsmax “would not be my preferred owner of Newsweek … It would not be a good thing if whoever buys the magazine is affiliated with a political ideology, either left or right.”

“I’d probably call Isikoff and say, ‘If you’re not happy at NBC, you’re welcome back,'” said Ruddy.

As far as strategy goes, Ruddy said he could make Newsweek “cash flow positive and profitable” in 18 months, in part by “developing specialised information products … on foreign news, financial news, health news.” Also: “My feeling is there’s a large amount of corporate overhead not related to editorial and that there would be room for cutting expenses.”

To his credit, Ruddy has succeeded in making Newsmax a successful business over the past 12 years:

The company brought in $36 million in revenue in 2009 (not $35 million, as The Financial Times previously reported), up from $25 million in 2008.

Ruddy projects $50 million in revenue for 2010.

Revenues have increased an average of 40% each year since Newsmax was founded, he said.

Newsmax’s specialty newsletters have almost half a million subscribers

Ruddy said Newsmax.com gets between 3 and 4 million uniques a month, according to Nielsen. (Its U.S. web traffic is considerably lower than Newsweek’s, as the chart below shows.)

Ruddy declined to specify how much he offered The Washington Post Co. for the magazine, but said: “We believe we’ve made a serious bid for the company.”

We’re waiting for a comment from Newsweek about the possibility of Ruddy becoming its new owner.

As for the vibe in the newsroom, we’ve heard that some editorial staffers are freaked out over the prospect, and that others don’t believe Newsmax is a strong contender or that The Washington Post Co. would accept its bid given its conservative bent.

Regardless, Ruddy said Newsmax will be expanding this year whether or not it acquires Newsweek. The company is creating a new radio division with plans for a New York-based syndicated talk show. He’s looking for a CEO to head up that operation and has brought on former WABC program director John Mainelli to consult.

Ruddy also said Newsmax is looking to buy some subscription-based online publications that “fit with our demographic.”

We asked him if he had his eye on any other magazines.

“In the past, I had approached Mort Zuckerman about doing something with U.S. News [& World Report], but he wasn’t interested in selling,” he said. “I think that’s a great publication that has a lot of value.”

