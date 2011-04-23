Chris Rock Tells Oprah Why He Thinks The Tea Party Signals The End Of Racism

We wish we could show you the video from Chris Rock‘s appearance on “Oprah” today, but Winfrey keeps her vids locked up tight.



In any case, Rock shared his views on why he’s optimistic about the Tea Party.

He thinks they signal the end of racism.

Huh? Winfrey was as confused as we were. “I don’t get that,” she said.

“That’s because you don’t have kids,” Rock answered. “Children act up the most right before they go to sleep.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.