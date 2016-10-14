Chris Rock just made a groundbreaking $40 million deal for 2 Netflix specials

Chris Rock has just landed a groundbreaking deal with Netflix.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rock is being paid $40 million for two stand-up specials on the streaming video service. The first one will tape in 2017.

Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos and Lisa Nishimura, VP of Original Documentary and Comedy, made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.

“I’m very excited to be working with Ted and Lisa and all the good people at Netflix,” Rock, who’s currently planning a world tour, said in a statement. “I can’t wait to get back onstage.”

This deal is a big win for Netflix and a harsh loss for HBO, which aired Rock’s previous five stand-up specials through 2008. Rock also directed last year’s Amy Schumer comedy special for the pay channel.

The last time fans saw Rock on television was onstage as host of the 2015 Oscars.

Netflix didn’t immediately return Business Insider’s request for comment.

