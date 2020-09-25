Chris Rock addressed Jimmy Fallon's blackface impersonation over Zoom: 'How's your summer been, Jimmy?'

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon YouTubeJimmy Fallon did a blackface impersonation of Chris Rock in an episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’ in 2000.
- Chris Rock addressed the blackface impersonation of him that Jimmy Fallon did in a “Saturday Night Live” Sketch in 2000.
- Rock knowingly asked Fallon, “How’s your summer been?’ to which Fallon responded: “I’m learning, I’m always learning man, you know I love you buddy.”
- Rock, who was appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” said: “If you’re going to fake being a celebrity why would you fake me? I’d fake being the Rock more than fake being Chris Rock.”
- Fallon’s Chris Rock impersonation resurfaced this summer, prompting the talk show host to apologise: “I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable.”
- Watch the interview below.
