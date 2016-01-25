Chris Rock is rewriting the Oscars show amid diversity uproar

Chris Rock won’t do the script he planned to perform for this year’s Oscars awards ceremony. In light of the uproar over diversity, he’s rewriting the show with a new angle.

“Chris is hard at work. He and his writing staff locked themselves in a room,”Academy Awards producer Reginald Hudlin told “Entertainment Tonight” during the NAACP Image Awards luncheon on Saturday. “As things got a little provocative and exciting, he said, ‘I’m throwing out the show I wrote and writing a new show.'”

Spike Lee mentioned Hudlin and Rock in his statement earlier this week, in which he said he wouldn’t be attending this year’s ceremony. He was soon followed by many other celebrities — including Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, and George Clooney — who expressed their anger that not one black actor was nominated for the second consecutive year.

In response, the Academy reiterated its intention to make diversity a priority, and is changing some rules to do so. According to Hudlin, the organisation is also supportive of Rock’s efforts to include the controversy in the show.

“You should expect [diversity jokes],” Hudlin told ET. “And, yes, the Academy is ready for him to do that. They’re excited about him doing that. They know that’s what we need. They know that’s what the public wants, and we deliver what the people want.”

The 88th Annual Academy Awards will air Sunday, February 28 at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT on ABC.

Watch the interview with Hudlin below:

