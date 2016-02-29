Chris Rock helped his daughters sell Girl Scout cookies at the Oscars — and they made bank

ABC

Chris Rock turned hosting the 88th Academy Awards into a family affair when he brought his daughters on stage during the show.

The reason? Rock has been working long hours lately and said he has “missed most of Girl Scout cookie season.” So he brought his daughters and their troop out to sell cookies to the celebrities in the audience.

“Reach into your millionaire pockets and buy some of my daughter’s Girl Scout cookies,” Rock told the audience.

Here’s Kate Winslet with her purchase, which appears to be a box of Peanut Butter Patties.

John Legend got in on the action, too.

It looks like Christian Bale bought a box of Thin Mints.

Michael B. Jordan, star of “Creed” tried to buy a box, but Chris Rock said no. Why? Rock said Jordan already get’s plenty of girls.

Rock came back later to say they raised $65,243.

You can watch the moment here or below.

