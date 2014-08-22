Chris Rock Was Nearly Maimed By A Foul Ball And Then Gave It To A Kid

Cork Gaines

Chris Rock was sitting in the front row at Yankee Stadium to watch the Yankees take on the Astros when he suddenly became part of the action, made a horrible play, and then made one young fan very happy.

Rock was sitting behind the third base dugout when a foul ball by the Astros went skyward and came down right where Rock was sitting.

Rock completely whiffed on the catch, making a great face in the process. But luckily for the comedian, the ball landed in his seat.

Rock was still proud of his fastball and showed it off to a thunderous applause from the Yankee Stadium crowd.

That’s when Rock spotted a young fan a few seats over and gave him the souvenir.


Afterwards, Rock had a laugh about his efforts to catch the ball.

He even posed for a photo with the young fan.

