Chris Rock confirms he's hosting next Oscars

ABC, which airs the Academy Awards, has confirmed that Chris Rock will be host of the Oscars, which will air Sunday, February 28, 2016.
After earlier reports that Chris Rock was in talks to host the 88th Academy Awards, the comic tweeted this on Wednesday, confirming he is taking the job.
Look who’s back. #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/7TkkrDpSJM
— Chris Rock (@chrisrock) October 21, 2015
