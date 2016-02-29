Chris Rock talked to black people in Compton about what they think of Oscar movies

One of Chris Rock’s bits during the Oscars used a classic man-on-the-street comedy technique to get at the #OscarsSoWhite controversy.
He went to Compton and talked to black moviegoers about this year’s Oscar-nominated movies.
He did the same thing when he hosted the Oscars the first time in 2005. But this time it worked a little better seeing how it touched on a news topic in a sometimes-hilarious, and ultimately sobering way.
Especially when one of the people he interviews is convinced the real movie titles he mentions aren’t real.
Watch it here:
NOW WATCH: George Clooney nailed America’s problem with hateful political speech
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.