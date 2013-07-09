Chris Pratt Got Ripped For Marvel's 'Guardians Of The Galaxy'

Actor Chris Pratt just posted a photo to his Instagram account showing off his dramatic weight loss and newfound six-pack.



Pratt lost the pounds for Marvel’s upcoming “Guardians of the Galaxy,” in which he’ll have the lead role as Star-Lord.

How did he do it? “Six months no beer. #GOTG Kinda douchey to post this but my brother made me,” Pratt wrote alongside the below photo.

Before beefing up, Pratt was most well known for playing the bumbling Andy on NBC’s “Parks and Recreation.”

“I just like to gain weight and lose weight. It’s a rollercoaster,” Pratt joked to Vulture of his weight loss and gain for film roles. “I just want to do this. I want to touch God.”

Pratt packed on a reported 60 pounds for his role as a lawyer in the upcoming “Delivery Man” in which he co-stars alongside Vince Vaughn.

In 2012, he got into tip-top shape for the Oscar-winning “Zero Dark 30.”

“I was about 50 pounds or 40 pounds lighter than I am now,” Pratt later told E! Online at the film’s Hollywood premiere. “I worked out really hard and I cut out everything bad for me for a long time and I just focused on trying to become a believable Navy SEAL.”

The actor shared the below photo of his filming physique while appearing on “Conan.”

In 2011, Pratt played real-life Oakland A’s baseball player, Scott Hatteberg, opposite Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill and Phillip Seymour Hoffman in “Moneyball.”

Before that, Pratt appeared as Anne Hathaway’s ill-fated fiancé in the 2009 comedy “Bride Wars.”

That same year, he married his real-life love, actress Anna Faris.

The comedy couple welcomed their first child, Jack, in August.

Despite his A-list looks these days, let’s not forget a lighter-haired Pratt starred as Bright Abbott on the WB’s “Everwood” way back in 2002.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.