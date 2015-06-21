CHRIS PRATT: 'My career shifted based on the way that I look'

“Jurassic World” is currently smashing box-office records, in part thanks to the universal appeal of its lead actor, Chris Pratt.

But Pratt wasn’t always the bankable box office star he is today.

In fact, it wasn’t until the 35-year-old actor — who previously weighed 300 pounds — shed the weight and got buff for 2014’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” that he really started to see his career skyrocket.

“A huge part of how my career has shifted is based on the way that I look, on the way that I’ve shaped my body to look,” Pratt recently toldBBC Radio 4’s Front Row. “It’s nice to know that there’s something I can do, that I can manipulate the way I look — that’s a good thing for an actor to be able to do.”

While Pratt joked that he now feels “totally objectified,” he says, “I think it’s OK, I don’t feel appalled by it.”

He does, however, take issue with the double standard between men and women in Hollywood.

“I think it’s appalling that for a long time only women were objectified, but I think if we really want to advocate for equality, it’s important to even things out. Not objectify women less, but objectify men just as often as we objectify women,” Pratt explains. “There are a lot of women who got careers out of it, and I’m using it to my advantage. And at the end of the day, our bodies are objects.”

“We’re just big bags of flesh and blood and meat and organs that God gives us to drive around,” he adds.

Earlier this month, Pratt told Men’s Health UK that previously being overweight left him “impotent, fatigued, emotionally depressed.”

DreamWorks/’Delivery Man’ Pratt packed on 60 pounds for his role in 2013’s ‘Delivery Man,’ in which he costarred alongside Vince Vaughn.

“I had real health issues that were affecting me in a major way,” he added. “It’s bad for your heart, your skin, your system, your spirit.”

NBC/’Parks and Recreation’ Pratt played the bumbling ‘Andy’ on NBC’s ‘Parks and Recreation’ from 2009-2015.

Pratt later clarified his comments to “Access Hollywood,” explaining, “I’m not sure I knew what ‘impotent’ meant when I said it. I had a lower sex drive, to be honest with you. Everything about my spirit was dull. I didn’t feel great, and I think people will relate to that.”

In order to get in shape ahead of “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Jurassic World,” Pratt put himself on an intense diet and exercise routine, including “three or four hours a day of just consistent, arse-kicking hard work,” he told Men’s Fitness.

To check out Pratt’s career (and weight) highs and lows, click here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.