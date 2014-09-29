Chris Pratt Opens SNL Season Premiere With A Funny Song About Himself

Chris Prattopened the season premiere of “Saturday Night Live” by exclaiming that he was so excited to be hosting the show.

“I’ve always felt such a connection to this show, a lot of that is because when I dropped out of college and moved to Hawaii, I literally lived in a van down by the river,” he explained, referencing the famous Chris Farley sketch.

Pratt went on to comment of his recent weight loss, saying, “This summer I was in a little movie called ‘Guardians of the Galaxy,’ for which I lost 60 pounds. I found this great way to get in shape — it’s called the ‘Hey fatass, get into shape so you can be in my movie’ diet. It actually works really well.”

Pratt then picked up a guitar and started singing a song about himself, the weightloss (and gain), and his wife, actress Anna Faris.

“Home’s where the heart is and mine’s right there,” he sang, “It belongs to the hottie in the audience right there. Her name is Anna Faris, she’s hosted twice, we had sex… and a baby popped out.”

Watch Pratt’s full, funny opening monologue and song below:

