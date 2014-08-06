Watch Chris Pratt Do An Incredible Job Rapping An Eminem Song

Chris Pratt may be dominating the box office this week with “Guardians of the Galaxy,” but the 35-year-old could have had a completely different career — as a rapper.

Pratt appeared on “The Whoolywood Shuffle” radio show this week, where he was asked what his real-life soundtrack would be, since his “Guardians” character’s mix tape plays a big role in the film.

“I remember when Eminem first came out with his album ‘Chronic’ in 2001, and that was kind of like my Peter Quill mix,” Pratt revealed. “Me and my friend lived in a van in Maui and we listened to that and smoked weed every day.”

After Pratt insisted “I know every single word to that album,” the DJ made him prove it.

Pratt then rapped an incredible few verses from Eminem’s “Forgot About Dre.”

Watch below:

Pratt then addressed reports he may star in a “Knight Rider” remake, saying, “I’ve only heard about that online,” laughing off rumours that David Hasselhoff “had beef” with him.

Talk then turned to the current Hollywood rivalry between Orlando Bloom and Justin Bieber, to which Pratt joked, “How embarrassing to get punched by Orlando Bloom!”

