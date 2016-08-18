Chris Pratt proves why America loves him by poking fun at his sexy magazine photoshoot

Actor Chris Pratt has had quite a transformation over the years. He started off as the pudgy funnyman in “Parks and Recreation.” In just a few years time, thanks to massive hits like “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Jurassic World,” he became a movie star.

Pratt still seems to be adjusting to his fame. That, or, unlike a lot of movie stars, he has yet to lose his sense of humour.

In preparation for his upcoming film “The Magnificent Seven,” Pratt did a photo shoot for InStyle. The magazine also named him its “Man of Style” for September. Pratt took to his Instagram account to poke fun at both the shoot and the clothing choices.

Pratt jokes he did not pick out any of his clothes, something which he finds “kinda funny for a guy who is called the ‘man of style.'”

Instead, he’s more of a guy who wears T-shirts with American flags on them.

Here’s his full caption:

“@instylemagazine was kind enough to name me September’s Man of Style. You can buy the #magazine on the stands now if it pleases you. This photo shoot was geared toward releasing the #magnificent #magnificent7 Movie in theatres September 23rd. Full disclosure I did not pick out any of the clothes which is kinda funny for a guy who is called the “man of style” ???? I mostly like T shirts with American flags on them. Usually I go for the one on the top of the “shirt pile” but I want to promote this nice magazine called In Style Magazine because everyone who was there that hot day we were doing the photo shoot was really nice. They had nice food spread out. And they played good country music. And there were horses all over the place. I feel like I took some pictures with some horses but those didn’t make the magazine. Maybe I accidentally closed my eyes or maybe the horse’s agent threw a Hollywood bitch fit for some reason. The people who picked out the clothes have good style. No doubt. Oh! They even gave me a shirt!!!! Such a nice shirt. Like a flannel shirt but made out of pajamas and the thing cost like $500 or something ridiculous but they just gave it to me!!! So. Anyways. Hopefully this helps them at least sell $500 worth of magazines to make up for that sweet arse shirt. It’s up in Washington so I can’t send a pic right now of the shirt. But trust me. It’s great.”

His captions also gave a behind-the-scenes peak at magazine photo shoots, pointing out that he was sweating profusely while trying to model:

“In this photo I try to casually put my left hand in my pocket but the pants are so tight I get the tip of three fingers in. Also I was sweating so bad they give me that hat,” Pratt wrote.

He also hinted at an internal monologue:

“Here I’m pretending to itch my neck in a Canadian tuxedo. Also, I am squinting. And thinking, ‘Hmm, is it smokey in here? Am I allergic to smoke? Does it make my neck itchy?'”

And Pratt wanted to show that he wasn’t the only one dressed nice for the shoot. Pratt spent a lot of time around horses in the upcoming western, and he got to hang out with one at the shoot:

Here’s the full caption:

“OK. So the @instylemagazine Photographer saw my earlier post and sent this photo! Proof! I did stand next to a horse. And also, I put that hat on the horses head. Boom. My idea! #classic And it didn’t even freak out. I learned how to do that when I was making the #magnificent7 I basically learned a ton about dressing horses in funny clothes, hats, scarves, the like, you’ll see a lot of that in the movie. Our horses are wearing funny little hats and boots and smoking pipes. Does anyone ever read this shit? Haha! That’s not true. None of it. Well the part about me putting the hat on the horses head is true. I’m like the horse whisperer. Right after this I got it to stand on one foot and break a board with a blind fold on. Then I jumped it. Over a mountain. Not to brag.”

Jokes aside, Pratt made sure to note that everyone there at the shoot was “really nice” and that there was a “nice food spread” out as well.

