The Incredible Story Of How Chris Pratt Got His Big Break While Living In A Scooby Doo Van In Maui

Chris Pratt can expertly rap every single Eminem lyric off the singer’s 2001 “Chronic” album.

The talent, Pratt has said, is due to the fact that the actor “listened to that and smoked weed every day” while living “in a van in Maui” after college.

He explains to The Independent:

“Aged 17, he left college after one semester and worked selling coupons before he “retired” aged 19. By which he means that he took up his best friend’s offer to buy him a one-way ticket to Maui, Hawaii. “It’s a pretty awesome place to be homeless,” he says, remembering his days sleeping in a van or in a tent on the beach. “It would be different if I lived on the streets of Chicago and ate garbage from a dumpster. We just drank and smoked weed and worked minimal hours, 15-20 hours per week, just enough to cover gas, food and fishing supplies. You know, it was charming time.”

It was during this time that Pratt waited tables at the Bubba Gump Shrimp Company, where one day he had a conversation with actress Rae Dawn Chong that ended up changing the course of his life.

”I was like, ‘You’re in the movies, right? I always wanted to be in the movies,”’ he recalled to EW. ”She said, ‘You’re cute. Do you act?’ I was like, f— it, ‘Goddamn right I act! Put me in a movie!”’

Chong ended up casting Pratt in her directorial debut, “Cursed Part III,” prompting him to leave Maui and his “living in a van” days behind.

”The moment she told me she was bringing me to LA, I knew,” he said. ”I was like, ‘This is what I’m going to do with the rest of my life.”’

After all the press the van has been getting lately, Pratt dug up a photo to prove its existence to fans:

