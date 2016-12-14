Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence battled each other with insults, and it was beautiful

Eduardo Parra/Getty Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt are co-starring in ‘Passengers.’

Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt, who are probably the two biggest stars in the world right now, are starring together in “Passengers” later this month.

It’s about two people who are travelling on a spacecraft to a colony planet on a 120-year journey, but who wake up 90 years early for mysterious reasons.

In real life, the two are going on a promotional tour for the film, which brought them to BBC Radio 1. On air, the actors played a game called “Playground Insults” where they exchange insults trying to make each other laugh, with the aim of winning when the other opponent starts laughing.

They wasted no time getting personal.

“You are so stupid that your three-year-old son has probably taught you everything you know,” Lawrence said.

“It’s such a shame to meet somebody you thought you’d like,” Pratt replied.

Later, the two insulted each other on professional terms.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images The costars are actually friends in real life.

“I recently told you that you act like Adele sings,” Pratt said. “I hate Adele.”

“Where do you keep your Oscar?” Lawrence fired back.

Pratt won in the end with an NSFW joke about a scene they shared in “Passengers.” The whole exchange is pretty funny. Watch it below:

