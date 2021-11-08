Chris Pratt’s mother-in-law Maria Shriver urges him to keep being his ‘wonderful self’ and ‘rise above the noise’ amid backlash over his Instagram post

Maria Shriver and Chris Pratt. Araya Diaz/Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic

Maria Shriver left a supportive comment on Chris Pratt’s Instagram post amid backlash.

“Keep being your wonderful self,” Pratt’s mother-in-law wrote on the actor’s recent post.

Pratt’s post drew backlash from some, who accused him of insensitivity towards Anna Faris.

Maria Shriver encouraged son-in-law Chris Pratt to “rise above the noise” in a recent comment on the actor’s Instagram post.

“I want to remind you today what a good man you are what a great father you are to jack and lyla,” Shriver commented on Pratt’s most recent post. The journalist also called the actor a “great” husband to her daughter, Katherine Schwarzenegger, whom he married in 2019.

“i love you chris keep being your wonderful self rise above the noise,” Shriver’s comment continued. “what a beautiful life i’m proud of you xo.”

Shriver’s comment comes after Pratt faced some backlash for his most recent post on Instagram.

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor shared an image of himself and Schwarzenegger to the platform on Tuesday, and praised his second wife in the caption.

“She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes i put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that’s love!” Pratt wrote. “She helps me with everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. That’s the trade. Her heart is pure and it belongs to me.”

Pratt was previously married to actress Anna Faris for eight years. They divorced in 2018 but have continued to co-parent their 9-year-old son, Jack, who suffered a cerebral hemorrhage and spent nearly a month in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) after being born nine weeks early. Pratt and Faris later learned that the hemorrhage did not cause major permanent damage and resulted in slight vision impairments and a non-life-threatening heart problem, Buzzfeed News reported.

The exes now share joint legal and physical custody of Jack.

Following Pratt’s Instagram post, Faris began trending on Twitter on Thursday, with some of Faris’ fans saying that Pratt’s remark about his “healthy daughter” seemed inconsiderate to them, given Jack’s past health struggles.

Pratt welcomed his second child, daughter Lyla, with Schwarzenegger in August 2020.