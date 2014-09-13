Chris Pratt Shares His First Headshot Before He Was Famous

Following the announcement that Chris Pratt will host the season premiere of “Saturday Night Live”, the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star reminisced on Twitter by sharing a hilarious old headshot featuring the popular “throwback Thursday” hashtag.

The name’s Douchemaster McChest And this is my first headshot. You’re welcome. #throwbackthursday circa 2000 pic.twitter.com/85B6tl3swn

— chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) September 12, 2014

He clearly has a sense of humour about his former image, as he refers to himself as “Douchemaster McChest” in the tweet.

The headshot was taken back in 2000 when Chris Pratt was a struggling actor forced to wait tables and live in a van to get by. Things have certainly changed for the better for Pratt since then, as he is the star of the most succesful movie of the year and plays “Parks and Recreation” favourite Andy Dwyer on the NBC comedy.



