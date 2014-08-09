Chris Pratt Seriously Has A '30 Or 40 Gun Arsenal'

It wasn’t exactly acting when Chris Pratt was swinging weapons around in “Guardians of the Galaxy” — the 35-year-old is actually a big time gun collector.

Pratt is currently on the cover of Esquire magazine, in which he openly talked to the magazine’s Anna Peele about his love of guns and stance on gun control:

“Pratt talks about his thirty- or forty-gun arsenal. He bought Faris [actress Anna Faris, Pratt’s wife] a gun in the event that crazy person comes to their house while he’s in Louisiana and necessitates her ‘blowing their f—— brains out.’ He tells me to print that, just in case Anna Faris’ and Esquire’s fan demographics overlap. It’s not all so primal — Pratt believes in firearm regulation, background checks, and preventing guns from falling into the hands of the mentally ill. He explains population control and hunting licenses and tags and the virtues of eating what you kill. It all makes sense, but it also feels kind of like when Dexter explains that he’s a good serial killer because his victims are rapists and murderers. Really, this guy just likes to kill s–t.”

It’s unusual for an actor to be so candid about being pro-guns in today’s Hollywood.

Next up, Pratt will be taking on dinosaurs in next year’s “Jurassic World.“

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.