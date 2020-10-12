Every single Chris Pratt movie, ranked by critics

Universal; Warner Bros.; Marvel Chris Pratt has acted in a wide range of movies.

Chris Pratt is best known for his roles in “Guardians of the Galaxy” (2014) and “Jurassic World” (2015), but his filmography expands far beyond that.

According to critics, his lowest-rated films are “Movie 43” (2013) and “Bride Wars” (2009).

His most critically acclaimed movies, however, include “Her” (2013) and “The Lego Movie” (2014).

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

After playing loveable oaf Andy Dwyer on NBC’s “Parks and Recreation” for seven seasons, Chris Pratt became a blockbuster star through his roles in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Jurassic World” franchises.

From superhero dramas to animated comedies, here’s every movie Pratt has been in, ranked by critic scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

Note: All scores were current on the date of publication and are subject to change. Films without critical scores were not included.

Pratt’s lowest-rated film is “Movie 43” (2013).

Relativity Media Chris Pratt played Jason in ‘Movie 43.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 4%

Synopsis: A compilation of absurd comedy sketches, “Movie 43” starred an assortment of stars, from Hugh Jackman to Halle Berry, in an array of oddball scenarios.

Pratt played a character named Jason in a sketch opposite his then-wife Anna Faris.

“Movie 43” was dragged by a majority of critics for being a raunchy, over-the-top comedy that relied too heavily on gross-out gags.

“As a film critic, I’ve seen nearly 4,000 movies over the last 15 years,” wrote Elizabeth Weitzman for New York Daily News. “Right now, I can’t think of one worse than ‘Movie 43.'”

In the romantic comedy “Bride Wars” (2009), he played Fletcher.

20th Century Fox Chris Pratt in ‘Bride Wars.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 11%

Summary: Best friends Liv (Kate Hudson) and Emma (Anne Hathaway) are initially ecstatic when they get engaged at the same time. But when a venue mix-up moves their wedding dates to the same day, a friendly rivalry spirals out of control.

In the romantic comedy, Pratt played Emma’s fiancé, Fletcher.

Critics were harsh on “Bride Wars,” calling it a lazy and underwritten comedy that shaped up to be an impossible acting exercise for its leads.

“There’s more cheer to be gained from staring outside at a bleak and desolate winterscape in the twilight of a shortened day than paying good money to endure this example of cinematic offal,”James Berardinelli wrote for Reel Views.

The actor appeared as himself in “Jem and the Holograms” (2015).

Universal Chris Pratt made a cameo in ‘Jem and the Holograms.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 22%

Summary: Based on the 1980s cartoon series, “Jem and the Holograms” follows Jerrica/Jem (Aubrey Peeples), Kimber (Stefanie Scott), Aja (Hayley Kiyoko), and Shana (Aurora Perrineau) as they become teenage superstars.

Pratt had a small cameo in the film as himself.

Although it centered on themes of sincerity and friendship, the film was reviewed as overtly silly and inauthentic by critics.

“Every line, every twist and every note of music feels painstakingly focus-grouped,” Tom Huddleston wrote for Time Out.

He was Donald in “What’s Your Number?” (2011).

Regency Enterprises Denise Vasi and Chris Pratt in ‘What’s Your Number?’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 24%

Synopsis: In the romantic comedy “What’s Your Number?,” Ally (Faris) goes back through her most promising exes to see if there’s any potential left in her old relationships. As she looks into past romantic prospects, though, Ally starts to fall for her new neighbour Colin (Chris Evans).

Pratt acted opposite Faris again as Donald, one of Ally’s exes.

A deluge of reviews agreed that formulaic storytelling was just one of the film’s many technical faults.

“Lighting, camerawork, and editing are all a slapdash mess, one that further hinders the actors trying their best to get through this failed hookup of a comedy,” Lisa Schwarzbaum wrote for Entertainment Weekly.

Pratt played Kyle Masterson in “Take Me Home Tonight” (2011).

Relativity Media Anna Faris and Chris Pratt in ‘Take Me Home Tonight.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 28%

Summary: Set in the late 1980s, “Take Me Home Tonight” centres on recent college grad Matt Franklin (Topher Grace) as he returns to his home town to work at a video store. When his old high-school crush, Tori (Teresa Palmer), invites him to an end-of-summer party, Matt tries to reinvent himself for the rager.

Pratt had a supporting role in the comedy as Kyle Masterson, the boyfriend of Matt’s twin sister Wendy (Faris).

The majority of film critics felt that “Take Me Home Tonight” didn’t measure up to similar films in the comedy genre.

“It’s an amiable but slow slice of nostalgia: think ‘Hot Tub Time Machine’ meets ‘Superbad’ – without the big laughs,” Anna Smith wrote for Time Out.

In the sci-fi film “Passengers” (2016), he starred as Jim Preston.

Sony Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt in ‘Passengers.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 31%

Summary: In the science-fiction drama “Passengers,” Jim (Pratt) and Aurora (Jennifer Lawrence) are the only passengers on a spacecraft who unexpectedly wake up mid-journey on the way to a new planet.

Despite sleek sets and production design, the film was bogged down by a tedious plot and lacklustre characters, according to critics.

“The film’s greatest sin is its intrinsic dullness,” Sandra Hall wrote for The Sydney Morning Herald.

The actor played Brett in “Delivery Man” (2013).

DreamWorks/’Delivery Man’ Vince Vaughn and Chris Pratt in ‘Delivery Man.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 39%

Summary: In the comedy “Delivery Man,” David (Vince Vaughn), a middling underachiever and former sperm donor, is blindsided when he discovers that he is the biological father of over 500 kids.

Pratt had a supporting role in the film as Brett.

Empty of humour and heart, “Delivery Man” left critics largely underwhelmed.

“A one-man show of ill-firing jokes, fizzling double takes and misty-eyed attempts at sentimental wrap-up,” Nigel Andrews wrote for the Financial Times.

He was Roman Duda in “Jennifer’s Body” (2009).

Fox Searchlight Pictures Megan Fox, Chris Pratt, and Amanda Seyfried in ‘Jennifer’s Body.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 45%

Summary: In the horror comedy “Jennifer’s Body,” shy high-schooler Needy (Amanda Seyfried) is shocked when she realises her best friend, Jennifer (Megan Fox), has become possessed by a demon and is devouring their male classmates to survive.

Pratt had a supporting role as Roman Duda, Jennifer’s ex.

Derived from a smart, biting script and feminist intentions, “Jennifer’s Body” had clever moments, but many critics felt like it failed as a strong horror film.

“But while the movie is almost always pleasing, it never develops very much momentum,” Peter Hartlaub wrote for the San Francisco Chronicle.

Pratt played Grant Cutler in “The Kid” (2019).

Suretone Pictures Chris Pratt in ‘The Kid.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 45%

Summary: In the Western drama “The Kid,” young Rio (Jake Schur) attempts to rescue his sister (Leila George) from their barbaric uncle (Pratt) as a local sheriff (Ethan Hawke) searches for the legendary Billy “The Kid” Bonney (Dane DeHaan).

Critics were largely split over their consensus of “The Kid,” with some touting it as a film with an incredible visual style and others lamenting its thin character development.

“It succeeds sporadically as a corrective anti-myth, but as a story about people, it fails to come to life,” Bilge Ebiri wrote for Vulture.

In “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” (2018), he played Owen Grady.

Universal Chris Pratt in ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 47%

Summary: In the sequel to “Jurassic World,” former dinosaur wrangler Owen Grady (Pratt) and operations manager Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) attempt to return to the infamous island to rescue the dinosaurs from an erupting volcano.

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” divided critics and was received as an entertaining but largely underwhelming summer flick.

“As impressive popcorn entertainment as ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ is, well made and witty, too much of it just remains so, so predictable,” Jeff York wrote for Creative Screenwriting.

The actor played Brason in “Strangers With Candy” (2005).

Comedy Central Films Chris Pratt in ‘Strangers With Candy.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 52%

Summary: A prequel to the comedy TV series of the same name, “Strangers With Candy” follows middle-aged former sex worker Jerri Blank (Amy Sedaris) as she returns to her old high school to finish her education under the guidance of teachers like Roger Beekman (Matthew Broderick) and Mr. Noblet (Stephen Colbert).

Pratt played a popular high-school student named Brason.

Critics adored Sedaris and Colbert in the lead roles but felt like they were underserved by a middling plot.

“Some things were meant to be seen in small doses or on small screens,” Bruce Westbrook wrote for the Houston Chronicle. “For all its subversive perks and quirks, ‘Strangers’ is one of them.”

He was Cully in “10 Years” (2012).

Boss Media Chris Pratt and Channing Tatum in ’10 Years.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 60%

Summary: On the night of their high-school reunion, old friends Jake (Channing Tatum), Cully (Pratt), Marty (Justin Long), AJ (Max Minghella), and Reeves (Oscar Isaac) gather together and fall back into familiar roles.

Critics wanted to love “10 Years” – largely due to its likable cast – but many felt like it was held back by failed attempts at humour.

“An inconsequential high-school-reunion comedy that gets better when it stops trying to make you laugh,” Wesley Morris wrote for the Boston Globe.

Pratt played Alex Eilhauer in “The Five-Year Engagement” (2012).

Apatow Productions Alison Brie and Chris Pratt in ‘The Five-Year Engagement.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 63%

Summary: In “The Five-Year Engagement,” Tom Solomon (Jason Segel) and Violet Barnes (Emily Blunt) face five years of roadblocks as they try to nail down a date for their wedding.

Pratt played Alex Eihauer, Tom’s best friend and Violet’s brother-in-law.

Critics had an affinity for “The Five-Year Engagement,” even if it wasn’t a complete home run.

“It’s not one that you’d need to see again and again, but it does leave a very sweet taste in the mouth,” David Jenkins wrote for Little White Lies.

In “The Magnificent Seven” (2016), he was Josh Faraday.

Sony Denzel Washington and Chris Pratt in ‘The Magnificent Seven.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 64%

Summary: When a small town falls under the control of a tyrant named Bartholomew Bogue (Peter Sarsgaard) the town employs seven outlaws, led by Sam Chisolm (Denzel Washington) and Josh Faraday (Pratt), to defend them.

It didn’t win every critic over, but the Western reboot was praised by those who enjoyed the chemistry of the cast and the striking visual style.

“As a classic, Spaghetti-style Western, it really works,”Damond Fudge wrote for KCCI Des Moines. “The actors and the action make it an exciting journey, no matter the plot’s small faults.”

The actor originated his role as Owen Grady in “Jurassic World” (2015).

Universal Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt in ‘Jurassic World.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 71%

Summary: In the follow up to the “Jurassic Park” films, park-goers flock to see man-made dinosaurs on a remote island that doubles as a theme park. However, after a vicious dinosaur escapes, raptor wrangler Owen Grady (Pratt) and park-operations manager Claire Dearing (Howard) attempt to save the tourists from certain death.

Many critics agreed that “Jurassic World” was a solid action flick that was best enjoyed with low expectations.

“If you limit your expectations for ‘Jurassic World’ to ‘more teeth,’ it will deliver on that promise,” Christopher Orr wrote for The Atlantic. “If you dare to hope for anything more-relatable characters, narrative coherence-you’ll only set yourself up for disappointment.”

He was Barry in the action flick “Wanted” (2008).

Universal Chris Pratt in ‘Wanted.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 71%

Summary: Cubicle worker Wesley (James McAvoy) is ripped away from office life and thrust into the violent world of vigilante justice when he’s recruited by secret assassins Fox (Angelina Jolie) and Sloan (Morgan Freeman).

Pratt had a minor role in the film as Barry, one of Wesley’s coworkers.

Critics received “Wanted” as a strong hyper-stylised action film that was better versed in fight choreography than it was in logical storytelling.

“‘Wanted’ is too bloody, too over the top, too silly, and too special effects driven,” critic Laremy Legel wrote in his review on Film.com. “It’s also excessively entertaining and fun.”

Pratt voiced both Emmet and Rex in “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” (2019).

Warner Bros. Elizabeth Banks and Chris Pratt voiced the main characters in ‘The Lego Movie 2.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 85%

Summary: In “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part,” Emmet (voiced by Pratt) attempts to save his friends after they are taken to the mysterious Systar System on the outer reaches of their galaxy.

Pratt also provided the voice of Rex Dangervest in the animated sequel.

It didn’t reach the massive success of the first film, but “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” still earned love from critics for its good-hearted humour and fun.

“The incredible graphics remain pretty incredible and while it won’t feel quite as fresh, it will still relentlessly tickle the funny bone,” Kate Rodger wrote for Newshub.

In “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” (2017), he returned as Peter Quill/Star-Lord.

Disney/Marvel Chris Pratt starred in ‘Guardian of the Galaxy Vol. 2.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 85%

Summary: In “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Pratt) and his superhero friends split up after a mission goes awry. With half of his team on the other side of the galaxy, Peter reconnects with his estranged father, Ego (Kurt Russell).

It might not have wowed critics as much as its predecessor, but “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” delivered an exciting new narrative for its beloved ensemble cast.

“In Marvel lingo, ‘Guardians 2’ feels like a great six-issue arc, the kind of storytelling that used to be the backbone of superhero comics,” David Sims wrote for The Atlantic.

The actor returned to his character in “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018).

Marvel Studios Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, and Zoe Saldana in ‘Avengers: Infinity War.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 85%

Summary: In “Avengers: Infinity War,” the Avengers race to stop Thanos from collecting the six infinity stones before he uses them to wipe out half of all life in the galaxy. While searching for a way to destroy Thanos, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) crosses paths with Star-Lord (Pratt) and the other Guardians.

Despite a long running time, “Infinity War” was a tentpole moment for the Marvel franchise, in critics’ eyes.

“More than any other Marvel movie in their 10-year history, this film carries a legitimate edge of peril most don’t have,”Brent McKnight wrote for The Last Thing I See.

He voiced Barley Lightfoot in “Onward” (2020).

Disney/Pixar Tom Holland and Chris Pratt voiced the main characters in ‘Onward.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

Summary: In “Onward,” two elf brothers – Ian (voiced by Tom Holland) and Barley Lightfoot (voiced by Pratt) – are given a magic spell that promises to bring their late father back to life for a single day.

Filled with fun world-building and genuine heart, “Onward” was praised as a cute and enjoyable entry from Pixar.

“A likable family comedy that finds an easy rhythm without effort,” Peter Bradshaw wrote for The Guardian.

Pratt played Justin in “Zero Dark Thirty” (2013).

Columbia Pictures/’Zero Dark Thirty’ Chris Pratt was part of Seal Team Six in ‘Zero Dark Thirty.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Summary: In a dramatic retelling of America’s search to find and target Osama bin Laden, CIA analyst Maya (Jessica Chastain) leads a team of elite operatives in their quest to find him.

Pratt appeared alongside Chastain as Justin, a Seal Team Six operator.

Critics were easily won over by the film’s incredible cinematography and powerhouse cast.

“Terrifically good, propulsive film-making,” David Sexton wrote for the London Evening Standard.

He originated his MCU role in “Guardians of the Galaxy” (2014).

Marvel Studios Chris Pratt played Peter Quill in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Summary: After he steals an orb from a powerful villain, simple thief Peter Quill (Pratt) makes a tenuous alliance with a group of intergalactic prison inmates – Rocket Raccoon (voiced by Bradley Cooper), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel), and Drax (Dave Bautista) – to make things right.

By taking a turn from the traditional narrative of other Marvel movies, “Guardians of the Galaxy” changed the game and proved itself to be an unexpected gem.

“Blessed with a loose, anarchic B-picture soul that encourages you to enjoy yourself even when you’re not quite sure what’s going on, the scruffy ‘Guardians’ is irreverent in a way that can bring the first ‘Star Wars’ to mind,” wrote Kenneth Turan for the Los Angeles Times.

In “Moneyball” (2011), he was Scott Hatteberg.

YouTube/’MoneyBall’ Chris Pratt in ‘Moneyball.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Summary: Based on a true story, the sports drama “Moneyball” centres on baseball manager Billy Beane (Brad Pitt) as he’s forced to start from scratch with a team of promising but flawed players.

Pratt starred alongside Pitt as baseball player Scott Hatteberg.

Elevated by an intelligent script and game cast, “Moneyball” took critics by surprise.

Critic Rafer Guzmán called it “a winner, one of the freshest and smartest sports movies in years,” in his review for Newsday.

He appeared in “Avengers: Endgame” (2019).

Marvel Chris Pratt in ‘Avengers: Endgame.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Summary: After failing to stop Thanos in “Avengers: Infinity War,” the remaining Avengers desperately try to band together to bring back their friends – but one wrong step could bring disastrous consequences.

Pratt returned in “Avengers: Endgame” as Peter Quill/Star-Lord.

As the concluding chapter to the first era in Marvel moviemaking, “Avengers: Endgame” stood as a testament to the enduring nature of the series and the loyalty of its fans.

“The only complaint about ‘Avengers: Endgame’ is that it raises the bar so high that there may well never be a superhero movie to match it,” Matthew Norman wrote for the London Evening Standard.

Pratt played Paul in the science-fiction drama “Her” (2013).

Warner Bros. Pictures/Sony Pictures Releasing Joaquin Phoenix and Chris Pratt in ‘Her.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Summary: Set in the near future, “Her” centres on introverted writer Theodore Twombly (Joaquin Phoenix) as he unexpectedly develops genuine feelings for an AI named Samantha (voiced by Scarlett Johansson).

Pratt had a supporting role in the film as Paul, Theodore’s good-natured coworker.

Critics praised “Her” for its unique vision and masterful cast, led by Phoenix’s emotional performance.

Cath Clarke called it “a keeper of a film, quietly dazzling,” in her review for Time Out.

He voiced Emmet in his highest-rated film, “The Lego Movie” (2014).

Warner Bros. Chris Pratt voiced Emmet in ‘The Lego Movie.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Summary: Construction worker Emmet (voiced by Pratt) happily goes about the same daily routine in his brick-filled world, until a new friend named Lucy (voiced by Elizabeth Banks) recruits him on her quest to vanquish an evil overlord named President Business (voiced by Will Ferrell).

Brimming with fun jokes, loveable characters, and amazing animation, “The Lego Movie” was quickly praised by critics.

“The movie is a wonderful surprise, cleverly written and executed brick by brick with a visual panache,” Peter Hartlaub wrote for the San Francisco Chronicle.

Read More:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.