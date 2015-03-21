Tinder has a new CEO

Tinder has replaced its CEO and co-founder Sean Rad with Chris Payne, a former eBay executive who oversaw its North America business, Re/code reports.

Rad, one of Tinder’s original cofounders, left the company back in November, but Re/code reported at the time that Rad would “stay on Tinder’s board and continue to help with the product once a new CEO is hired.”

Payne left eBay in December, and eBay said that he’d “decided to leave eBay to pursue a new business venture.”

More to come…

NOW WATCH: Animated map of what Earth would look like if all the ice melted



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.