In a move we have seen before, Chris Paul’s son appeared with his dad on the TNT post-game show following their win over the Celtics. CP4 was wearing some trendy NBA hipster glasses and kept sticking his tongue out, either at somebody in studio, or just for the heck of it.



Either way, it is clear who the star of the post-game show really was…

