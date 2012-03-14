Chris Paul Is The Coolest Dad In The NBA

Chris Paul is the latest NBA player to sport one of those cool masks because of a broken nose, and like most little kids, his son wanted to be just like dad.
Paul tweeted:
Sittin at home trying to make my son a MASK…he said “Daddy I need my mask for the game 2nite bc I fell and hurt my face”
#TooSmart
And make his son a mask he did:
Photo: @cp3
AWWW.
[h/t BuzzFeed]
