Chris Paul Is The Coolest Dad In The NBA

Chris Paul is the latest NBA player to sport one of those cool masks because of a broken nose, and like most little kids, his son wanted to be just like dad.



Paul tweeted:

Sittin at home trying to make my son a MASK…he said “Daddy I need my mask for the game 2nite bc I fell and hurt my face” # TooSmart

And make his son a mask he did:

Photo: @cp3

AWWW.

[h/t BuzzFeed]

