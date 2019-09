At 28, Chris Paul is still the best point guard in the NBA and he reminded the Denver Nuggets with a beautiful move that faked out two defenders.

The Clippers went on to win 117-105 and Paul finished with 21 points and ten assists.



Here is another angle (via @HPbasketball)



