Chris Paul Reportedly Brought The Blockbuster Celtics-Clippers Trade Back From The Dead

The radical trade what would send Boston Celtics coach Doc Rivers and forward Kevin Garnett to the Los Angeles Clippers is on the verge of happening, Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports reports.



The trade was widely considered to be dead earlier this week. But Wojnarowski reports that talks were revived after point guard Chris Paul stepped in and told the Clippers that making the trade was “essential” to him staying in L.A. this summer.

Paul is a free agent. He’d have to take less money to sign with another team, but it’s still theoretically possible that he could leave the Clippers.

If we’re reading between the lines on this Wojnarowski report, it sounds like Paul used that leverage to push this trade through.

In the trade, Rivers and Garnett would go the L.A. in exchange for DeAndre Jordan and two 1st-round picks.

The Clippers were originally reluctant to throw in two 1st-rounders.

It hasn’t been completed yet, but it sounds close.

