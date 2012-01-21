Chris Paul Just Bought Avril Lavigne's $8.5 Million Mansion In Bel Air

Photo: Zillow.com

Avril Lavigne put her Bel-Air mansion on the market in May for $9.5 million, and just a few months later, newly traded Chris Paul scooped it up for $8.5 million.Paul, who was recently traded to the Clippers from the Hornets, apparently fell in love with the home when he walked in.



Paul’s new digs has more than 12,000 square feet of space, eight bedrooms, a pool, hot tub, a wine cellar, and a gym.

