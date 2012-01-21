Chris Paul Just Bought Avril Lavigne's $8.5 Million Mansion In Bel Air

Leah Goldman
chris paul house

Avril Lavigne put her Bel-Air mansion on the market in May for $9.5 million, and just a few months later, newly traded Chris Paul scooped it up for $8.5 million.Paul, who was recently traded to the Clippers from the Hornets, apparently fell in love with the home when he walked in.

Paul’s new digs has more than 12,000 square feet of space, eight bedrooms, a pool, hot tub, a wine cellar, and a gym.

The front of the Mediterranean style home

And a view from the back

Gorgeous view of the mountains

There's the hottub at the end of the pool

Beds for some poolside lounging

Let's go inside. Here's the living room

The dining room

The kitchen

It's huge

Another dining area

Covered porch

A view of the home at night

The pool lights up for nighttime swims

The hottub and grill on the back porch

The front of the house, with a gate

The trees and bushes provide some privacy

There's even a fountain in the front yard

