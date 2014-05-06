Chris Paul's Historically Dominant Game 1 Hadn't Been Done Since Michael Jordan In His Prime

The Los Angeles Clippers blew out the Oklahoma City Thunder 122-105 in one of the most impressive offensive performances of the year.

The Clippers had 40 points in the first quarter and 69 in the first half on 56% shooting, with just three turnovers.

Chris Paul was dominant. He made his first eight 3-pointers in a row, and finished the game with a ridiculous line: 32 points and 10 assists on 12-for-14 shooting.

He’s the only player to ever score 30+ points, collect 10+ assists and shoot 85%+ in a playoff game.

Here’s the complete list of guys who have gone 30/10/75% in a playoff game:

Michael Jordan (1991): 33 points, 13 assists, 15-for-18 shooting

Chris Paul (2014): 32 points, 10 assists, 12-for-14 shooting

That’s the whole list.

Paul does not traditionally look for his own shot. But last night the Thunder left him open a few times early, and he caught fire. Once he got going, he just started burying preposterous shots:

Here’s his complete shot chart:

Watch all eight 3-pointers here:

Paul was the best player on the floor in Game 1. That’s a scary proposition for a Thunder team that relies on the individual brilliance of Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook.

